Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.46

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 554666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MFC shares. TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.