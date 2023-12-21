Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $266.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 258.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.