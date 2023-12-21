Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18.

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $349.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $354.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

