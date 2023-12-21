Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Markel Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,384.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,413.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,429.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

