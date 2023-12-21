Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 776.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 13.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Marriott International worth $111,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAR traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $224.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

