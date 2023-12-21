Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

MAR traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.96. The company had a trading volume of 256,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $224.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

