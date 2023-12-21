Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 314 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

