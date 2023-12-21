Martin Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.2 %

ALSN stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

