Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $521,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.47.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HII

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.