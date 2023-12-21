Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 353 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

