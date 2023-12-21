Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSM opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

