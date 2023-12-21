McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

