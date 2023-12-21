McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.