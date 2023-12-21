McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 114,407 shares.The stock last traded at $117.00 and had previously closed at $115.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after purchasing an additional 396,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,376,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 621,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $20,606,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

