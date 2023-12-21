McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,193 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 7.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of McKesson worth $234,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,610. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.84 and its 200-day moving average is $432.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

