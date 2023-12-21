McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.84 and its 200 day moving average is $432.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

