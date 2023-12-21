McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 5,852 Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 1.27% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 456,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,392. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

