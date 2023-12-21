McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 6,548 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 429,217 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

