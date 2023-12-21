McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.82. 51,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,052. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.