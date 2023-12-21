McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,418. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

