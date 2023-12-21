McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,037. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

