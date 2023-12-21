McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,900. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

