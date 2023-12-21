McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.60. 167,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

