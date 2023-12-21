McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. 1,033,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,387. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

