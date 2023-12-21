McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

