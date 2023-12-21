McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.91. The stock had a trading volume of 260,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day moving average is $284.10. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

