McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.07. The stock had a trading volume of 170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,445. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

