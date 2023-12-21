McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,123. The company has a market cap of $901.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

