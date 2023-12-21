McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 687,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

