McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 126,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,441. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $78.02.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.