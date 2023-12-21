McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after buying an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $825.27. 21,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $841.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.78.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

