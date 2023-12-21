McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWF stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.13. 248,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,513. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

