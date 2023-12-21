McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.60. 173,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,741. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

