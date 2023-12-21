McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 978,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

