McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

LMT stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.57. 118,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.86 and its 200-day moving average is $445.34. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

