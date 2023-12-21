McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.62. 1,358,246 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

