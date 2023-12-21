McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,014,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,074,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 159,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 791.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 156,220 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XCEM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. 194,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,273. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $295.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

