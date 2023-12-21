McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

MNST stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 634,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

