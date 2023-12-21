McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,818,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.