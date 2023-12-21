McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 155,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

