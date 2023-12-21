McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.33. 697,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,061. The stock has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

