McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $49.58 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,995,148 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.