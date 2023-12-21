McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,607. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

