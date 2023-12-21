McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.06. 744,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

