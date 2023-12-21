McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.45. 14,261,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,515,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

