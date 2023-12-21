McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

