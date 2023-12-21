McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $81.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $81,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.00. 2,542,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,291. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

