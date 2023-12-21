McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $92,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.68. The stock had a trading volume of 104,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

