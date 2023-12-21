McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.15. 315,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,928. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

