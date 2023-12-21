McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,181. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.